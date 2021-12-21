



24 Light Combat Aircraft Tejas has been delivered till September 30





New Delhi: TEJAS is not being inducted as a replacement of the MiG-21 fighter aircraft, but as part of the modernisation of the Indian Air Force, the Ministry of Defence told the Rajya Sabha today.

"Amount spent so far on the manufacture of 24 Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS delivered till September 30, 2021, is ₹ 6,653 crore. Considering the contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) by IAF, a total of 123 TEJAS fighter aircraft are to be manufactured. Further production depends upon the requirement for Indian Defence Services/export to customers," Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said.





