



The Jammu and Kashmir security forces on Wednesday confirmed the killing of three JeM terrorists in Kulgam. Speaking in a joint press conference with the Army, Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar said that the two local terrorists and one Pakistani militant were killed by the armed forces in an encounter. The forces said that no collateral damage was reported.





Speaking about the encounter that took place in the Mirhama area of Kulgam district, Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar said that a total of three terrorists were taken down by the forces. “Three JeM terrorists have been killed in Kulgam, one was a Pakistani militant & two were local terrorists; no collateral damage reported,” the IGP said. Furthermore, he also confirmed the killing of another three terrorists at the Anantnag encounter. IGP Vijay Kumar said that another terrorist was killed in the initial firing at night and two in the early morning.





Briefing on the Kashmir encounters, SSP Anantnag Ashish in the press conference said that the forces identified the killed terrorists and seized weapons and other belongings. “Two local terrorists killed were identified as Nisar Ahmed Khande & Mufti Altaf. An M4 rifle & its seven magazines, two AK series rifles and its two magazines, a pistol & its two magazines, three grenades & other incriminating material recovered,” the official informed.





Security Forces Eliminate More Terrorists In J&K





The security forces on Wednesday gunned down three terrorists in the Mirhama area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. The forces also undertook another encounter in the Anantnag district. The joint security forces killed a total of six terrorists of proscribed outfit JeM killed in the two separate encounters. Speaking about the success of the encounter, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the terrorist outfit has suffered ‘huge losses’ this year inflicted by the Indian Army.





The IGP Kashmir said that the operations that underwent on Wednesday have brought down the number of local terrorists. He informed that the terrorists in the region have now been reduced to 85-86. The officer also said that this is the first time, the number is being reduced to below 100. He further stated that the forces are ready to provide bodies of the killed terrorists if Pakistan make claims.





Furthermore, IGP Vijay Kumar said that the civilians have been of help to the forces and has been providing information to them. “Civilians and even the terrorists’ family members gave us tips. There is an awakening in the local population,” IGP Kumar said. It should be mentioned here that the back-to-back anti-terror operations have been a significant boost to the anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, the security forces had eliminated a total of six terrorists in two separate encounters in Shopian and in Pulwama district.







