



A civilian in Srinagar and a police personnel in Anantnag district were critically injured, after being shot, and subsequently succumbed to their injuries





Srinagar: Terrorists carried out two attacks in Kashmir within 30 minutes of each other today, killing one police officer and one civilian. In the first attack, a civilian at Merjanpora Eidgah area of district Srinagar in central Kashmir was targeted. He was shot at from a short distance, in the head, and was critically injured. While he was rushed to SMHS hospital where was declared dead.





The Kashmir zone police confirmed the death. A police personnel said, "Terrorists fired upon a civilian namely, Rouf Ahmad at Merjanpora, Eidgah PS Safakadal, Srinagar. The injured was shifted to SMHS hospital where he was declared dead. A case has been registered, investigations are on."





Another attack was carried out at Bijbehara, near the police station in Anantnag district of south Kashmir. Here, the terrorists fired indiscriminately on a police officer, injuring him critically. He was pierced by four bullets and was identified as assistant sub-inspector, Mohammed Ashraf. He was shifted to a nearby hospital, but as he was critical, he was referred to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment. However, the cop succumbed to his injuries before reaching the Srinagar hospital.





The Kashmir zone police had initially tweeted, “Terrorists fired indiscriminately and critically injured a police personnel ASI Mohd Ashraf of PS Bijbehara, Anantnag. He has been shifted to Srinagar based hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow.” Later in an updated tweet, the police confirmed his death. “Injured ASI Mohd Ashraf succumbed to his injuries & attained martyrdom. We stand by his family at this critical juncture.”





Meanwhile at both places, soon after the attacks, the areas were cordoned off and searches were launched to nab the attackers. Terrorists outfit TRF on social media has claimed the responsibility for both the attacks. However, there is no official confirmation as to which outfit has actually carried out the attacks.







