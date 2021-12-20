Feroz Ahmad Zargar belongs to terror outfit The Resistance Front





A terrorist belonging to The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was arrested by police on KP road in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.





A senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officer told India Today that on receiving specific information, security forces staked out the area near Al-Noor Masjid on KP Road in Anantnag and apprehended a TRF terrorist.





The arrested terrorist has been identified as Feroz Ahmad Zargar (34) alias Kamraan, resident of Gratabal Qaimoh of Kulgam district, the officer added.





It was also learnt that his elder brother, Majid Zargar, was a top LeT commander who was killed in 2017 at Arwani.





Further investigation is underway.



