



India signed its biggest ever defence deal with France in 2016 as part of which 36 Rafale aircraft were to be inducted into the Air Force. The last Rafale aircraft which will have India-specific enhancements will be delivered after all its trials are conducted





Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Saturday informed that out of the 36 Rafale aircrafts for which India had signed a contract with France, 32 have been delivered and out of the remaining four, three will arrive in February next year.





Chaudhari said India was tankful to France for timely deliveries. The contract was for 36 aircraft, 32 of which have been delivered. Out of the remaining four, 3 will arrive on time in February," said the IAF chief while addressing a press conference in Dundigal after reviewing the Combined Graduation Parade at Dundigal Air Force Academy.





The last Rafale aircraft which will have India-specific enhancements will be delivered after all its trials are conducted, he said. His remarks on Rafale jets come just a day after French Defence Minister Florence Parly, who was in India for two-day visit, said that her country was ready to provide more Rafale aircraft if India wants them.





On discussions with the French delegation, the IAF chief said that they discussed with Defence Minister future maintenance issues of Rafale and setting up of D-level maintenance in India.





India signed its biggest ever defence deal with France in 2016 as part of which 36 Rafale aircraft were to be inducted into the Air Force. More than 30 jets have already arrived while the last few would be here by early next year.




