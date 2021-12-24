US intelligence agencies have determined that Saudi Arabia is actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with China’s assistance, stated a media report





United States intelligence agencies have determined that Saudi Arabia is actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with China’s assistance, reported CNN. The latest revelation can have rippling impacts on the Middle East and further complicate US President Joe Biden’s efforts to limit the nuclear ambitions of Iran which is the kingdom’s top rival. The media outlet cited several US intelligence agencies’ officers who have been recently briefed about technology transfer between Saudi Arabia and China.





As per the report, two sources familiar with the issue revealed that the US officials at a number of agencies including the National Security Council at the White House have been briefed in the recent months on classified intelligence over multiple large-scale transfers of sensitive ballistic missile technology between China and Saudi Arabia. CNN has stated that Saudi Arabia is known to have purchased ballistic missiles from China in the past but has never been able to build its own systems, until now, as revealed by three sources familiar with the latest US intelligence.





Additionally, the media outlet obtained satellite images that indicated that the kingdom is presently manufacturing the weapons in at least one location. However, the latest revelations about China assisting Saudi Arabia in building ballistic missiles has posed a new challenge for the Biden administration. The ballistic advancements of the kingdom can potentially shift the regional power dynamics while also complicating the efforts to expand the terms of the Iran nuclear deal 2015 to restrict its own nuclear program.





Restricting Islamic Republic’s nuclear development program is a shared goal of a number of nations including the US, Europe, Israel and Gulf countries. But, it is to note that Iran and Saudi Arabia are stringent enemies and CNN stated that Tehran is unlikely to agree to stop making its own ballistic missiles if the kingdom has started manufacturing in the country.





Jeffrey Lewis, a weapons expert and professor at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, told CNN, “While significant attention has been focused on Iran's large ballistic missile program, Saudi Arabia's development and now production of ballistic missiles has not received the same level of scrutiny.” He further added, “The domestic production of ballistic missiles by Saudi Arabia suggests that any diplomatic effort to control missile proliferation would need to involve other regional actors, like Saudi Arabia and Israel, that produce their own ballistic missiles.”





US Response Could Also Impact Ties With China



As per the report, any response by the United States could also pose new challenges to its already soar relations with China as the Biden administration has moved to seek Beijing’s reengagement on high-priority issues such as climate, trade and COVID-19 pandemic. On the issue, a senior administration official told the media outlet, “It’s all a matter of calibration”. National Security Council and the CIA reportedly declined to comment.





When China was asked about any recent transfers of sensitive ballistic missile technology between China and Saudi Arabia, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson told CNN that both nations are “comprehensive strategic partners" and "have maintained friendly cooperation in all fields, including in the field of military trade." The spokesperson’s statement to the media outlet further stated, "Such cooperation does not violate any international law and does not involve the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.”





However, as per the report, Saudi Arabia’s government and embassy in Washington did not respond to CNN's request for comment.



