New Delhi: India on Monday (December 13) successfully blasted off a long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART) off the coast of Balasore in Odisha. The weapon system is being developed by DRDO for the Indian Navy.





"The system has been designed to enhance Anti-sub marine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo," said the DRDO.





"This was a textbook launch, where the entire trajectory was monitored by the electro-optic telemetry system, various range radars including the downrange instrumentation and downrange ships. The missile carried a torpedo, Parachute delivery system and release mechanisms," read the official statement.





The missile is launched from a ground mobile launcher and it can cover a range of distances, said DRDO, further adding that "This canister-based missile system consists of advanced technologies like two-stage solid propulsion, electro-mechanical actuators and precision inertial navigation."





"A number of DRDO laboratories developed various technologies for this advanced missile system. Industry participated in the development and production of various sub-systems," said the official release.







