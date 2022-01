Srinagar: A 10-kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was defused by the police and the army in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday.





Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that the IED was detected by the police and army in an orchard in the Bagh area of the district.





He said the bomb disposal squads of the Army and police defused the IED through a controlled explosion.