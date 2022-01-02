



The J&K police on Thursday said they arrested two fresh recruits of terrorists in the Valley and recovered arms and ammunition.





A police spokesman said an active terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jehangir Ahmad Naikoo from Shopian’s Memandar area, was arrested Budgam’s Chadoora area.





“Acting on a specific information regarding the presence of terrorist, a search operation was launched in Gamander area of Chadoora, Budgam, early in the morning. Naikoo was arrested and incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one pistol, two pistol magazines and 16 pistol rounds, were recovered from his possession,” the police said.





Preliminary reports suggested that Naikoo was a fresh recruit and may have joined the LeT last December.





In a separate operation, the police arrested another missing youth, who had recently joined terror ranks, in Pulwama.



