



Jammu: Authorities served ‘show cause’ notices to 21 employees who were found absent during a surprise visit at government offices in Kishtwar district on Friday, officials here said.





The visits were made by Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Sham Lal to check attendance in the government offices, they said.





A total of 21 employees were found absent without leave, while district drug control office was found locked during his visit, they said.





As a consequence, the ADDC served show-cause notice to these 21 employees and ordered withholding of their salaries, the officials said.





He ordered the concerned officers to seek explanation from the absentees within three days and initiate future action against them, they said.