26-Year-Old Woman Given Death Sentence Over 'Blasphemous' WhatsApp Status In Pakistan
The woman faced charges that she put caricatures of Prophet Mohammed as her WhatsApp staus and even sent the material to a friend. Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in Pakistan
A 26-year-old Muslim woman in Pakistan was sentenced to death over a 'blasphemous' WhatsApp status which had caricatures of Prophet Mohammed. A court issued a summary that said that Aneeqa Ateeq (26) was arrested in May 2020. She was charged with posting 'blasphemous material' as her WhatsApp status.
Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in Muslim-majority Pakistan, and laws prohibiting it can carry a potential death sentence -- although it has never been enforced for the crime.
The court said that when a friend asked the woman to change the status, she instead forwarded the material to him. The woman was also handed a 20-year jail sentence.
Islam forbids caricatures of Prophet Mohammed.
Up to 80 people are known to be jailed in Pakistan on blasphemy charges -- half of whom face life in prison or the death penalty -- according to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.
While many cases involve Muslims accusing fellow Muslims, rights activists have warned that religious minorities -- particularly Christians -- are often caught in the crossfire, with blasphemy charges used to settle personal scores.
In December, a Sri Lankan factory manager working in Pakistan was beaten to death and set ablaze by a mob after being accused of blasphemy.
No comments:
Post a Comment