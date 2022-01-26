



The woman faced charges that she put caricatures of Prophet Mohammed as her WhatsApp staus and even sent the material to a friend. Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in Pakistan





A 26-year-old Muslim woman in Pakistan was sentenced to death over a 'blasphemous' WhatsApp status which had caricatures of Prophet Mohammed. A court issued a summary that said that Aneeqa Ateeq (26) was arrested in May 2020. She was charged with posting 'blasphemous material' as her WhatsApp status.





Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in Muslim-majority Pakistan, and laws prohibiting it can carry a potential death sentence -- although it has never been enforced for the crime.





The court said that when a friend asked the woman to change the status, she instead forwarded the material to him. The woman was also handed a 20-year jail sentence.





Islam forbids caricatures of Prophet Mohammed.





Up to 80 people are known to be jailed in Pakistan on blasphemy charges -- half of whom face life in prison or the death penalty -- according to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.





While many cases involve Muslims accusing fellow Muslims, rights activists have warned that religious minorities -- particularly Christians -- are often caught in the crossfire, with blasphemy charges used to settle personal scores.





In December, a Sri Lankan factory manager working in Pakistan was beaten to death and set ablaze by a mob after being accused of blasphemy.







