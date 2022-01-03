



Three ships of the Russian Navy have arrived on a two-day goodwill visit to Kochi, the Indian Navy said on Thursday. "During the visit, various professional interactions are planned between the Russian Navy and Indian Navy," the statement said.





The three Russian ships -- missile cruiser Varyag, destroyer Admiral Tribuz and tanker Boris Butoma -- will be departing Kochi on Friday, it mentioned.





The ships arrived at Kochi at 9 am on Thursday and were received by senior naval authorities in the background of fanfare by the naval band, the statement mentioned.







