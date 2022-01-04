



Srinagar: A day ahead of Republic Day celebrations, terrorists on Tuesday threw a grenade, targeting security personnel in Srinagar and resulting in injuries to four persons including a police officer and two women, officials said.





The grenade was thrown at a team of security personnel at Hari Singh High Street at around 3.30 PM, they said, adding the grenade exploded by the roadside.





Four persons were injured in the blast. They have been identified as police inspector Tanveer Hussain who is posted with ACB, Mohammad Shafi, his wife Tanveera, and another woman Asmat.





The injured were rushed to a hospital where their condition was said to be stable, the officials said.





The security forces have cordoned off the area and launched searches for the terrorists.





Security has been tightened in the city and in other parts of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure safe Republic Day celebrations.







