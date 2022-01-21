



The development would happen days ahead of Republic Day celebrations.





The ceremony, scheduled to begin at 3.30 pm on Friday, will be presided over by the Integrated Defence Staff chief, Air Marshal Balabadhra Radha Krishna, reports said.





It has also been argued that since the National War Memorial has already been built for the martyrs of the country, why a separate flame should be lit at the India Gate, army sources said.





The National War Memorial, built over 40 acres at a cost of Rs. 176 crore, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2019.





All military ceremonial events that took place at the India Gate were shifted there after the inauguration.





The National War Memorial also has the names of all the Indian defence personnel who have lost their lives in different operations from the 1947-48 war with Pakistan to the clash with Chinese troops at the Galwan valley.







