



The killed terrorist has been identified as Mohd Shabbir Malik, a Pakistani national, who was reportedly equipped with weapons, ammunition, and war-like stores





The Indian Army killed a Pakistani national after an infiltration bid was foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, an official said on Sunday. An infiltration was attempted in the Keran Sector of Kupwara district on January 1.





"In a complete breach of the ongoing Ceasefire Understanding between the two armies across the Line of Control, an infiltration or BAT action (Pakistan Army's Border Action Team) was attempted in the Keran Sector of Kupwara district on January 1. Swift action by the troops foiled the bid and eliminated the terrorist," the official said.





Troops deployed at the Line of Control (LoC) foiled the infiltration bid and killed the terrorist who was identified as Mohd Shabbir Malik.





Malik was a Pakistani national. He was equipped with weapons, ammunition and war-like stores, officials said.





The site of the incident is located on the Pakistani side of the Anti Infiltration Obstacle System. The area was kept under surveillance by the Indian Army to effectively counter any activity by the infiltrators or the Pakistan Army.





Giving out details, the official said an armed intruder was detected moving from areas under the control of the Pakistan Army across the Line of Control at around 3 pm on Saturday. He was dressed in a Pathani suit and black jacket.





"Ambushes were laid along likely routes that could be adopted by the intruder and movement was followed till 16.00 hours (4 pm). The ambush was sprung at the opportune moment and the infiltrator eliminated," the official said.





"The body of the slain infiltrator was recovered along with one AK-47 and a large quantity of ammunition, including seven grenades," the official said.





A Pakistani national identity card and vaccination certificate - issued by the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination, Government of Pakistan - ascertained the intruder's identity.









His belongings also included a photo of the infiltrator in an Army uniform wearing the name tab of Shabbir.





"This clearly establishes that Pakistan continues to sponsor cross-border terror. A hotline communication has been made to Pakistan Army asking them to take back the body of the killed individual," the Indian Army said.





J&K SECURITY FORCES INTENSIFY PATROLLING ALONG LOC





Following the infiltration incident, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified patrolling and vigil along the LoC and hinterland.





This came after specific inputs about fresh infiltration attempts were made by terrorists from launching pads across LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.





Lieutenant General DP Panday GOC of Srinagar-based 15 corp said on Friday that terrorists across the Line of Control LoC may attempt infiltration bids in winters.





The Indian Army and the BSF, which are also responsible for guarding international borders and LoC, have been put on high alert, said BSF IG Raja Babu Singh.







