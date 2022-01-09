



Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently posted a video on Koo that shows an Indian soldier standing in the frigid snow with his armour protecting the border, which has now gone viral





The Railway Minister shared the video earlier today with the caption, "Jai Hind." While the soldier is shown standing with his armour and part of his legs are hidden in the snow as it continues to fall. On Twitter, PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence, shared the video yesterday on January 7 with the caption, "No easy hope or lies Shall bring us to our goal, But iron sacrifice Of body, will, and soul. There is but one task for all One life for each to give Who stands if Freedom fall?"





People Pay Respect To The Indian Army



The video instantly went viral the moment it was shared. As of now, it has received more than 2.6 lakh views and over 25 thousand likes. About 5000 people have retweeted it. It also invited a huge number of comments from people who were impressed by the dedication of the Indian Army and paid their respect to them. One person commented, "These men in Uniform can boil the ocean, that's why they r(are) who they r(are). Superpower was not a myth. Who else can bear snow, rain, storm, and bleeds yet slain d(the) evils if not Superhuman. We sleep bcz(because) these men violently fight with violence."





Another comment read, "The nation is indebted to these heroes-super heroes! We are safe because you are there on the border facing the most severest of conditions! Thank you Indian Army/Defence forces." The third commenter wrote, "Today my freedom is because of you. I am sleeping sound in my room with warmth of blanket because you are standing for me in this cold nights... I m obliged." Most of the people wrote "Jai Hindi."





Sainik School named after General Bipin Rawat





Indian Amry holds a special place in all Indian's hearts as they make sure that citizens in the country are safe. Recently, to pay tribute to the deceased CDS, Bipin Rawat, the government of Uttar Pradesh renamed the Sainik School in Mainpuri after General Bipin Rawat, the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), who passed away in a chopper crash last month.







