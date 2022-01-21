



At least three people have been killed and over 25 have been injured after a blast in Lahore's Lohari Gate area. DIG Operations Lahore Dr Muhammad Abid Khan while speaking to media said that over 25 people have been injured and the investigation is at its initial stage.





He also said the blast has created a 1.5 feet-deep crater in the ground.





The police have so far revealed that it was a planted device. It is not yet confirmed whether it was an improvised explosive device or a time device.





Images and videos that have emerged on social media show burning vehicles and shops.





As per local media, Mayo hospital officials have said that four people are in critical condition. Also, the medics have given first aid to other injured people.





The area has been sealed as the police are trying to gather evidence.





Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan urged authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.





Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that those responsible for the blast will not be able to escape.







