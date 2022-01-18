



He said that the defence issue was discussed during President Kovind's talks with Bangladesh's top leadership.





“I think the issue of imports of defence related items by Bangladesh, you are aware that we have signed, we have extended the line of credit for defence items for USD 500 million.





Under this line of credit, several items have been identified and being fast tracked. They're in fairly advanced stages of being processed… we will see certain defence items exports from India coming to Bangladesh and this is something that we would like to see,” the foreign secretary said.





Shringla said that “essentially the entire gamut of cooperation, whether it is training, exchanges, joint manufacturing in the defence sector, this is something that we would like to see enhanced”.





In 2019, India provided USD 500 million Line of Credit to Bangladesh for defence-related procurement in the neighbouring country.





Export Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) entered into an agreement on April 11 with Bangladesh's Armed Forces Division for making available to the latter a Government of India-supported LoC of USD 500 million.





The LoC is for the purpose of financing defence-related procurement in Bangladesh.





In April 2017 during Prime Minister Hasina's visit to New Delhi, India committed USD 500 million LoC for Bangladesh's defence.





President Kovind on Wednesday assured the top leadership here that Bangladesh has a "special place" in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and underlined that the bilateral relationship based on sovereignty, equality, trust and understanding is mature enough to handle the "most complex of problems".







