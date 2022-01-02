“This is a cost effective Long Range Air Surveillance Radar perfect for early detection and tracking of air and surface targets, thereby enabling engagement of fire control systems to neutralise the targets. We want to market this to foreign countries as well and the talks are on. The RAWL-03 comes in both ship and land-based configurations. We have showcased this to the Indian Navy and the process of induction is on. In 2018 we co-developed the radar with Swedish aerospace and defence company SAAB,” a senior official from the BEL said in the report.

About RAWL-03 Long Range Air Surveillance Radar

The RAWL-03 will be offered in both ship-borne and land-based configurations. The system is based on the state-of-the-art GaN TR Module technology and incorporates the latest signal processing techniques.

