



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda via video conferencing. During his speech, he talked about some of the pressing issues like Covid, climate change, cryptocurrency, reforms and initiatives taken by his government for ease of doing business.





He started the speech by saying that India is moving forward with great strength and vigour. “We have recently completed the enormous task of administering 160 crore vaccine doses," he said.





PM Modi said India is saving lives by giving medicines and vaccines to other countries in the time of pandemic. “Today, India is the world's third largest pharma producer," he added.





He also said India is promoting 'Ease of Doing Business'. "By reducing our Corporate tax rate, we are making it most competitive. This is the best time to invest in India," he added.





"While following the path of self-reliance, India's focus is not only on easing the processes, but also on incentivising investment and production. With this approach, today, $26 billion worth of PLI schemes have been implemented in 14 sectors," he added.





The Prime Minister also said that India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence and also the administration of 156 crore vaccine doses in the country. "India has gifted the world a bouquet of hope," he added.





PM Modi: Keeping our goal of 'Global good' we have committed to net zero target by 2070. India's growth will be green, clean, sustainable and reliable.





PM Modi at Davos: Though India's constitute 70% of the global population that takes up power commission of only 5%, but our effort for sustainable development is 100%.





PM Modi: We have launched PM Gati Shakti Master plan that will integrate infrastructure, development and implementation. It will seamlessly connect goods, people and services.





PM Modi at Davos: Digital payments have become one of our strengths. India had more than 4.4 Billion transactions with UPI.





PM Modi at Davos: Today, India is promoting 'Ease of Doing Business'. By reducing our Corporate tax rate, we are making it most competitive.





PM Modi at WEF: IT sector of India has created a record breaking number of software engineers.





PM Modi: The upcoming G20 Summit will be very important because now we are looking at how the economy and supply chain will function post Covid.





PM Modi: India offers a 'bouquet of hope' to the world. It includes our trust in democracy; it includes our technology, our temperament and talent. Our multi-lingual, cultural environment is not only our strength but the strength of the world.





PM Modi: In this period of corona, India showcased its strength by providing free food to more than 80 crore of our citizens. I am sure in the times to come India will fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the world.





The virtual event will be held from 17 to 21 January.





Besides PM Modi, the high-profile economic event will also be addressed by Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and EU Commission's chief Ursua von der Leyen.





The event will also witness participation of top industry leaders, international organizations and civil society, who will deliberate on critical challenges being faced by the world today and discuss how to address them.







