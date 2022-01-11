BJP Slam Punjab Chief Minister Channi For 'Briefing' Congress' Priyanka Gandhi On PM Modi’s Security Lapse
Punjab police officials had a responsibility of clearing the road through which PM Modi's convoy was going. Instead, they were drinking tea with same protestors. Clearly, the #securitybreach happened with support of police. pic.twitter.com/MBYx7WCykd— Abhi (@Certified90sKid) January 5, 2022
A sitting CM briefs Priyanka Vadra on PM’s security!— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 9, 2022
Why?
What constitutional post does Priyanka hold & who’s She to be kept on loop regarding PM’s security?
Channi Saab ..be truthful..you must have said to her “काम हो गया सी …आपने जो बोला था,वो हो गया!” https://t.co/52pyIu4ccs
CM Charanjit Singh Channi is on record having confirmed that he briefed Priyanka Vadra on Prime Minister’s security lapse. It is not quite clear under which provision should a CM brief her on a sensitive matter like this.— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 9, 2022
Was he reporting back on how they missed their target?
Channi briefing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on #PMModiSecurityBeach is like briefing Pakistan on Kashmir security. It's a joke & yet a grave threat. pic.twitter.com/s8EudYXnMu— Rahul Sharma (@RahullAShharma) January 9, 2022
When the CM was being called on phone, instead of picking up the phone, then CM Channi was briefing Priyanka Vadra about the situation.— kamlesh_nirmit (@kamlesh05061572) January 9, 2022
Why and In which capacity Priyanka was receiving that brief ?
