Can Russia make the grade with the Checkmate?



After its official debut at the end of last year, there are still many unanswered questions about Russia’s fifth-generation fighter jet, the Sukhoi Su-75.

Hype is not unusual when it comes to high-grade Russian military equipment, but things are different when the product is targeted to the international market.

“Russia has repeatedly expressed readiness to assist Turkey (in the development of a fifth-generation fighter jet),” head of the Russian Federal for Military-Technical Cooperation told the Russian news agency RIA at the Dubai Air Show at the end of 2021. But it is uncertain whether Russia can develop its own fifth-generation jet at all.

During a Moscow air show last summer, Russia unveiled a mock-up of the single-engine Sukhoi SU-75 Checkmate, a multi-purpose fighter-bomber. The Russian state-owned industrial conglomerate company and the country’s arms production organisation ROSTEC is pitching the aircraft to Turkey, India, Saudi Arabia and any other countries that have been either excluded of or cannot afford the US F-35 program.

ROSTEC owns Sukhoi parent company United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), the Checkmate’s manufacturer.

Whereas the F-35B Lighting II is around $85m, a Su-75’s promised price will be approximately $30 a piece in its base configuration.

A company spokesperson said last year that Russia is one of the few countries with full-cycle capacities for the production of advanced aircraft systems.

“The new product developed by UAC specialists should arouse genuine interest not only in our country, but also in other regions of the world, including our competitors abroad,” the spokesperson added.

During the Dubai Air Show 2021, however, ROSTEC started discussing a potential co-production of the Su-75 Checkmate with UAE-based businesses, and word spread that the company is in dire need of foreign sponsors. The company also expressed its intentions to develop an uncrewed version of the jet at the same event.

Comparison shots of the Sukhoi S-75 CheckMate and the Su-57



However, countries previously considering the purchase of Russian weapons have swerved away due to looming sanctions and diplomatic pressure from the US. But diplomacy might not be to only reason why militaries would keep away from the Checkmate.





The aircraft’s older sibling, the single-seat, twin-engine multirole fighter Sukhoi Su-57 is the Russian Armed Force’s first stealth aircraft – well, sort of. Most western experts say the jet is the least ‘stealthy’ of its fighter generation.





Additionally, despite the company’s claims that the production is moving forward, after 15 years of development, the Russian Forces only received 12 of the 70 Su-57s ordered. They will be only operational in 2027 with the remaining aircraft arriving by the same time.





Promises Vs Reality



