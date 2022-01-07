Chinese actor Wu Jung, Chinese actress and wife of Wu Jung, Xie Nan





Chinese propaganda video on Galwan valley was shot with actors, reveals social media users





The communist government in China have been left red-faced after some users on the Chinese social media platform Weibo revealed that the Xi Jinping government used Chinese actors to shoot the entire propaganda video on Galwan Valley. It may be recalled that the video was shared by journalist Shen Shiwei and CCP mouthpiece Global Times wherein PLA personnel were seen unfurling the China flag at what they claimed to be the Galwan Valley. The Weibo users have pointed out that that the CCP staged the dramatic flag-raising event on the first day of 2022 with Chinese actor Wu Jung and his wife Xie Nan.





Media reports quoted Weibo users confirming that the shooting, which lasted for almost 4 hours, took place about 28 kilometres behind Galwan River, deep within the Chinese-controlled Aksai Chin region.





Chinese actor Wu Jung has often essayed the role of a PLA soldier in various Chinese movies, including The Battle at Lake Changjin, the most expensive movie made in China. His wife Xie Nan, who was also spotted by Weibo users in China’s propaganda video, rose to fame in a 2007 drama series, Jian Xing Tian Xia. She is also a TV host.





Weibo Users Accounts Get Suspended After Revealing The Truth



As per some Weibo users, on the 24th of December, a team of directors, junior actors, Wu Jing, Xie Nan, and some PLA officers went to the filming location to shoot the propaganda video. The film was released at an event that occurred on January 1, 2022, and it took four hours to shoot.





All of the accounts of the Weibo users were suspended shortly after the names of the actors were exposed by them.





China Shares Propaganda Video On Intruding In Galwan Valley, Sections of Indian Media Lap It Up



Interestingly, in the 45-second Chinese propaganda video shared by Shen Shiwei and CCP mouthpiece Global Times, PLA personnel were seen unfurling the China flag at what they claimed to be the Galwan Valley. The video was amplified by some media organisations, journalists, opposition politicians, including Rahul Gandhi, who took the Chinese claims of intruding into Galwan Valley at face value and slammed the government for not being able to safeguard the country’s territorial integrity.





The Government of India had, however, refuted the Chinese claims made in the video, adding that the clip was shot not at the India-China Line of Actual Control along the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh but was from deep inside the Chinese territory.





Indian Army Busts Chinese Propaganda Video





Notably, pictures of a group of Indian Army men proudly hoisting the tricolour in the Galwan Valley on New Year’s Day emerged three days after China released the video. The images released on 4 January by Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju were considered as a potent response to the propaganda video shared on January 1, 2022 by the Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece Global Times.







