



The Chennai firm will be developing wide band RF front-ends which allow faster & enhanced scanning of enemy emitters





Data Patterns (India) Limited, the Chennai-based vertically integrated Defence and Aerospace electronics solutions provider, has received a development order for ₹27 crore for the next generation wide band RF front-end units for Electronic Warfare (EW) receivers from DRDO.





The order is for a new program which will allow next generation wide band EW receivers to be configured for naval, land and aerial platforms. The wide band RF front-ends allow faster scanning of enemy emitters to enable better electronic intelligence with enhanced detection and avoidance. The specifications not only allow faster scan rate but also better dynamic range providing better detection, says a company press release.





Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, Managing Director, Data Patterns (India) Limited, said that this contract enhances the continuing leadership of Data Patterns in the EW segment with EW products comparable to international specifications. It also gives the company another opportunity to showcase its indigenous capability in defence technologies.







