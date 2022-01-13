Ambassador Denis Alipov seen with former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal





Ambassador Denis has also served as Deputy Director of the Second Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry.





Denis Alipov has been appointed as the new Russian Envoy to India.





He was Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Russian embassy in Delhi during the tenure of the charismatic Russian ambassador, Alexander Kadakin.





Ambassador Denis has also served as Deputy Director of the Second Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry.





Meanwhile, Nikolay Kudashev, the current Russian envoy to India, has been named Russian Envoy to Singapore.





The Kremlin issued the orders for both of the appointments today.





India and Russia have long had close connections, and Moscow has proven to be a reliable partner for New Delhi.





Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a visit to Delhi for the annual India-Russia summit.







