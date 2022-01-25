



New Delhi: Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) released a video showcasing the technologies. Republic Day is celebrated in India every year on January 26 to commemorate the day as the Constitution of India came into effect.





Marching at Republic Day Parade, two DRDO tableaus will showcase with Advanced Defence Technologies comprising of Suite of Sensors, Weapons & EW System for Tejas, Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) System for indigenous Submarines.









