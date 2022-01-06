



SRINAGAR: For the first time a shikara is on display in Jammu and Kashmir Floor at India Pavilion of Dubai Expo-2020. The shikara is being supplemented by a live demonstration of five crafts wherein the noted Padma Shri Artisan Ghulam Rasool, the famous Jamavar artist is displaying his skill.





Maqbool Jan, Shilip Guru is exhibiting his Paper Mashie products and attracting visitors with the live demonstration of his unmatched art.





For the first time, Pashmina Carpets are being displayed in the Pavilion. Carpet making, Kani weaving, Walnut engraving and Basholi painting is also being demonstrated live.





“The Pavilion is showcasing digital content on 12 display screens highlighting Tourism, Handicrafts, Agri and Horticulture potential, additionally culture and cuisine is supplementing the event,” an official statement issued in this regard said.





“An entourage of renowned singers and musicians including Irfan-Bilal-Mehmeet combo and the budding stars in Waqar Khan and Sonali Dogra are mesmerising the visitors with their music and vocals.”





The details were disclosed by Director Industries and Commerce Kashmir Mahmood Ahmad Shah, a nodal officer from J&K for making all the necessary arrangements at the J&K Pavilion, Director is ably assisted by the team of officers from administrative department of Industries and Commerce dept. The event is already a success and an increase in footfall is expected at the J&K Pavilion in the coming days. The J&K diaspora based in Dubai is actively participating in various events like G2B meetings and B2B meetings, the statement said.







