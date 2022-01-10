



The ties between India and France are on an upswing with cooperation witnessing a significant expansion in key areas.





The cooperation between India and France with respect to the Indo-Pacific has a larger significance, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Sunday after speaking to his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.





India and France have been ramping up cooperation in the Indo-Pacific in the last few years in the backdrop of increasing Chinese assertiveness in the region.





"Delighted to speak to French Foreign Minister @JY_LeDrian today. We recognized that our achievements of 2021 are a strong foundation for 2022. The presidency of EU that France occupies adds an important dimension to our strategic relationship," Mr. Jaishankar tweeted.





"Our cooperation with respect to the Indo-Pacific has a larger significance," he added after histelephonic talks with Le Drian.





France has taken the six-month rotating presidency of the European Union.







