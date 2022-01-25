



Dispossessed of parental love since birth, Jack grows up under the care of maternal grandparents, and with a name that belongs neither to his biological father or mother: “Garnet Milton Shea.”





Escape from Pakistan lifts the lid on a story never before made public—the daring escape of a diplomat and his family from Karachi in 1965. But make no mistake: this is more than a pulse-pounding thriller. At the heart of the narrative is the tender and inspiring story of Captain Jack Shea, who masterminded the escape, with brutal consequences to himself.





Penned with utmost tenderness by Captain Shea’s daughter Debora, this is a long-overdue tribute to a gallant mariner who epitomised courage, loyalty and survival against overwhelming odds.





At 17, Jack Shea leaves his grandparents ’house and joins the Royal Indian Navy. He loses his heart to a pretty young teacher, Dorothy Hope. They marry and raise a wonderful family. His career blossoms.





A few months before the Indo–Pak war of 1965, Jack is posted to Karachi, Pakistan as Naval Attaché in the Indian High Commission and here is where his story takes a dramatic turn. First Secretary at the High Commission, is actually from the IPS. His role in sourcing vital military information during the 1965 Indo-Pak war brings him dangerously close to being booked for espionage. The Indian authorities know they must move quickly to get him and his family safely back to New Delhi.





The man assigned to head the mission: Jack Shea.





The ever-reliable Naval officer takes on a task at which many have failed before. Charting out a route through precarious desert terrain, he sets the diplomat on course for a safe escape. His meticulous planning ensures the family a safe passage by cargo ship.





Rattled and enraged, the ISI sets out to identify the man behind the daring escape. After months of frustrating investigation, they finally have their man: Naval Attaché Captain Jack Shea.





Revenge is wreaked in the most brutal manner on a frosty January night, in the middle of a party inside the Indian Deputy High Commissioner’s bungalow. Cornered and assaulted inside a toilet by four professional hitmen, Jack is thrown off the terrace of the bungalow and left for dead.





Badly battered, Jack lies comatose in a Karachi hospital for months, with little hope of survival. But no matter how broken-in limb, his spirit remains uncrushed. Jack not only recovers but completes his tenure in Karachi and goes on to receive the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal from the President of India. He assumes command of the 11th Destroyer Squadron, plays a pivotal role in the Indo–Pak war of 1971 and retires in 1976 as a Commodore.





The book is grounded in years of examining archival resources, letters and diaries, personal accounts and Debora’s own memories of those bittersweet days. It portrays the trials and tribulations of Indian diplomats living in Pakistan during the mid-sixties and leaves you inspired to live your best life.







