Liebherr Aerospace's Air Management System





The Light Utility Helicopter being built in India by HAL will include heating and ventilation from French company Liebherr.





The Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) for the Indian Army and Indian Air Force will feature an onboard heating and ventilation system from Liebherr Aerospace & Transportation, after the French company signed a contract worth an undisclosed value with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





Liebherr and HAL previously co-operated on military aviation programs such as the Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter, Tejas light fighter aircraft and Dornier Do 228 maritime patrol aircraft.





The Indian Defence Acquisition Council in early November approved the procurement of 12 LUHs from HAL with the first delivery scheduled for August 2022.





However, ordering a dozen LUHs will barely make a dent on Indian requirements for 187 new light helicopters to replace obsolete Chetak and Cheetah platforms.







