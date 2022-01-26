



India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today





New Delhi: Google is celebrating India's 73rd Republic Day today with a doodle depicting elements from the Republic Day parade.





The Google doodle commemorates the day, 73 years ago, when the Indian Constitution came into effect, with which India became an independent republic. India's Constitution was adopted on November 26,1949 and officially enacted on January 26, 1950.





India's military might as well as rich cultural diversity will be showcased in the Republic Day parade today at Rajpath. The doodle depicts elements from the parade- from left to right, parade animals: an elephant, a horse, a dog, a camel; a red tabla; the parade path; a saxophone as part of the iconic camel-mounted band; doves; and the tricolons of the national flag.





This year, the Republic Day parade will have 21 tableau, 12 of which belong to different states and Union Territories, and 9 will be from various ministries.





The Republic Day celebrations which began on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, will last for a week. The celebrations will conclude on January 30- Martyrs' Day.





The grand Republic Day parade will include the launch of the National Cadet Corps' 'Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman' program, a majestic flypast by 75 Indian Air Force aircraft and helicopters, cultural performances by 480 dancers selected through a nationwide Vande Bharatam dance competition, a display of 10 scrolls each measuring 75 metres prepared during the 'Kala Kumbh' event, and installation of 10 large LED screens.







