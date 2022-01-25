



SRINAGAR: The government on Monday terminated two more teachers of the School Education Department from the services for remaining absent unauthorizedly.





An order issued by the Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), said that these teachers have been remaining absently unauthorized from their legitimate duties.





One of the orders issued by the DSEK, a copy of which lies with the news agency KNO states that one among the terminated teachers continues to remain absent unauthorizedly for 19 years.





Pertinently, the teachers who were suspended on Monday were posted in two different schools of north Kashmir’s Baramulla and frontier district Kupwara.







