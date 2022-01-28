



Signing of Hyperion-BEL contract on 21 January, 2022





India's state-owned Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Hyperion have entered into a contract to develop, manufacture and supply Internet of Things (IoT) devices for the U.S. market.





As per the contract signed on January 21, 2022, BEL will manufacture and supply IoT devices worth $$73 million to Hyperion during the first year of commencement of supply with a provision to negotiate and supply upgrades of the products, worth $365 million, in the next five years.





Hyperion's next generation global telecommunications infrastructure devices are all set to revolutionise the way people live, learn, communicate, and consume data. This global infrastructure is the key to unlocking unprecedented levels of performance and speed made possible by the combination of IoT and 5G. Hyperion will accomplish this by strategically implementing a six-phase strategy to meet its customer demands.





The contract pairs Hyperion's need to provide advanced connectivity solutions with BEL's engineering and manufacturing capabilities.







