



New Delhi: Chief of Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Thursday held a virtual meeting with the counterparts of various Air Forces of the Indo Pacific region and discussed the challenges of distributed logistics and agile combat employment while operating from austere locations.





The meeting was held with the Air Force chiefs of Canada, France, Germany, Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Vietnam, New Zealand, Maldives, Malaysia, and others.