



NEW DELHI: The Indian armed forces have selected SAAB’s AT4 anti-tank single-shot weapon. In a press release, Saab India said that the weapon system has been selected by the Indian Armed forces through a competitive program for a single-shot weapon. AT4 will be used by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, SAAB India said.





AT4CS AST is an anti-tank system from the AT4 family. Depending on the model, the anti-tank systems of this family have a striking range of 200 to 1,000 meters. India’s chosen AT4CS AST has a range of 200 meters, but there is no information on exactly what type of armour pierces this version of the AT4.





It is known that AT4CS AST light and comfortable anti-tank system. AT4CS AST can operate in enclosed spaces, bunkers, and densely populated urban environments. The Swedes say that AT4CS AST is a completely suitable system for destroying buildings or urban structures, thus creating an access point to them.





The AT4CS AST uses a tandem warhead. The tandem warhead means that the anti-tank system fires one projectile with two charges – a preliminary charge and the main charge. Each of the charges has a fuse and is activated differently. The pre-charge fuse is released when entering the bumper, while the main charge fuse is activated by the pre-projectile explosion. It is very important when using a double-barrelled projectile or tandem warhead to accurately determine the time of the first explosion. When this is done time of the shockwave imparts the required delay period.





India’s purchase of the AT4CS AST anti-tank system is not the first product chosen from SAAB. In recent years, the Swedes have sold the Carl-Gustaf grenade launcher, which is also quite popular around the world.





Gjorgen Johansson, head of the Saab Dynamics business zone, said in a statement to the media that “the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force can be confident in the knowledge that they have the necessary firepower to give them an advantage.”





AT4 is one of the most popular and successful support weapon families on the market. Operated by a single soldier, this single-shot system has proven efficacy against structures, landing craft, helicopters, armoured vehicles, and personnel.

The AT-4 is a light, recoil-less, antitank weapon for close-range combat, designed to let part of the propellant gases escape to the rear. Additionally, it is a discardable, self-contained rocket launcher. the AT-c an used different type of ammunition including HEAT (high-explosive anti-tank), AST (anti-structure tandem-warheads), ER, HE (high explosive), HP, and RS (reduced sensitivity).



AT4CS AST allows it to mount an optical system through Picatini mounting. Most often in this type of anti-tank missiles with a short-range (200 m.) Is used mainly collimator sight with a red or green dot and a minimum magnification of 1x, or red/infrared laser target designators.





Other products from the AT4 family are AT4 HEAT, ATCS HP, AT4CS RS, AT4CS ER, and AT4CS HE. Their weight varies in contrast to two kilograms – from 7 to 9 kg.







