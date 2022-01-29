



New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said that India is a vibrant democracy, which does not require certification from others.





The remarks came after former vice-president Hamid Ansari and four US lawmakers expressed concern over the human rights situation in India at a recent event.





The ministry further stressed that the track record of the event’s organisers was as well known as the biases and political interests of the participants.





At a press briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs was asked about the virtual panel discussion organised by the Indian American Muslim Council on Wednesday during which Hamid Ansari and the US lawmakers expressed concern over the current human rights situation in India.





Responding to the poser, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: “We have seen reports on this event. India is a robust and vibrant democracy. It does not require certification from others.”





The claim that others need to protect our constitution is “presumptuous and preposterous”, he added, as quoted by news agency PTI.





The MEA Spokesperson further stressed that “the track record of event organisers is as well known as the biases and political interests of the participants”.





People of A Particular Religion Are Being Instigated: Hamid Ansari





Former vice-president Hamid Ansari’s statement expressing concern over “Hindu nationalism” has kicked up a new row.





According to news agency ANI, Ansari had said, “Hindu nationalism is a matter of concern. People are being divided on religious lines in the country. Controversy is being created among the people regarding nationality.”





“Especially people of a particular religion are being instigated. Intolerance is being fuelled and an atmosphere of insecurity is being created in the country,” he stated addressing the Indian American Muslim Council program.





The former career diplomat, who served two consecutive terms as the vice-president, had expressed his reservations about “new and imaginary practice of cultural nationalism” that sought to present “electoral majority in the guise of a religious majority and monopolised power”, news agency PTI reported citing other media reports.





Ansari had also reportedly said that “recent manifestations” of the political atmosphere were “chilling and reflect poorly on our claim to be governed by the rule of law”.





What Hamid Ansari Said Is Wrong: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju





Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Friday countered former Vice President Hamid Ansari’s statement saying that before 2014, communal riots and violence were regular, but India is more peaceful now.





Taking to Twitter, Kiren Rijiju wrote: “What Hamid Ansari Ji said is wrong. I belong to a minority community and I can proudly say that India is the safest nation”. The Law and Justice Minister stressed that the minorities facing trouble in any of India’s neighbouring countries prefer to seek refuge here because India is safe.





“Some isolated incidents do take place at an individual-community level, but Indian culture is always inclusive. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra is ‘Sabka-Sath Sabka-Vikas Sabka- Vishwas Sabka-Prayas’,” he wrote. The law minister contended that “before 2014, communal riots and violence were regular but India is more peaceful now”.





Kiren Rijiju further questioned: “Why do some people who enjoy the best freedom and privilege in India join the anti-India propaganda peddled by foreign-based anti-India forces? What’s the satisfaction that they acquire by defaming India? At least, people in remote villages without facilities are loyal to the motherland”.





The online event, which was also attended by some US lawmakers, was titled “Special Congressional Briefing on Protecting India’s Pluralist Constitution” and co-hosted by bodies like Amnesty International US, Genocide Watch, and Hindus for Human Rights, PTI reported.







