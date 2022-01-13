



Mozambique has been fighting terrorism in its northern region





India handed over two Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC) and other self defence equipment to Mozambique to assist in its capacity building as the Central African nation battles growing terror threats. Naval ship INS Kesari entered Port of Maputo in Mozambique to deliver 500 tonnes of food aid as well as the defence equipment, under the eight edition of Mission Sagar by the Navy to assist friendly foreign countries in the region.





These deployments were conducted in solidarity with India’s extended Maritime Neighbourhood and highlights the importance accorded by India to these special relationships, the Navy said on Sunday. 500 tonnes of food aid has been shipped by INS Kesari to support the efforts of Government of Mozambique to cope with ongoing drought and concurrent challenges of pandemic, it stated.





“India also remains committed to supporting the capacity building efforts of the armed forces of Mozambique. To this end INS Kesari is carrying two Fast Interceptor Craft and self defence equipment to be handed over to the armed forces of Mozambique,” the Navy said.





The equipment will be useful be useful as Mozambique is hit by terrorism in its North, a defence official said. Terrorist group Islamic State, also known as Da’esh, and its affiliates have rapidly spread in Central Africa.





A recent United Nations report on the threat of Da’esh had sounded an alarm on the rapid expansion of the terror group in Central Africa and especially in northern Mozambique. For instance, in August 2020 fighters of Ahl al-Sunnah wa al Jamma’ah (ASWJ) affiliated to Da’esh had briefly captured the strategic port of Mocimboa da Praia in the northernmost province of Cabo Delgado of Mozambique near the Tanzanian border.







