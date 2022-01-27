



India said the perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack continue to enjoy Pakistan's patronage, adding the country 'misused platforms provided by the UN to propagate false and malicious propaganda' against India.





"We are discussing the protection of civilians today. The biggest threat to civilians today comes from terrorists. As we mentioned earlier, the perpetrators of the heinous terror attack in Mumbai in 2008 continue to enjoy the patronage of the state which he represents," India said.





During the debate on 'Protection of civilians in armed conflict', Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, R Madhu Sudan said, "Member States are aware that Pakistan has an established history and policy of harbouring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists. This is a country which has been globally recognized as one openly supporting, training, financing and arming terrorists as a matter of State policy."





Elaborating on Pakistan's links to terror attacks across the world, India said, "It (Pakistan) holds the ignoble record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UN Security Council. So much so that most terrorist attacks around the world have their origin, in some form or the other, to Pakistan."





India also reminded the council that the Pakistan Prime Minister and Foreign Minister have been called out for being supporters of terrorists, including Osama Bin Laden, but they continue to carry on down the same path undeterred.





Speaking on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, India said, "The entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what the representative of Pakistan believes or covets. This includes the areas that are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation."





India also said that it desires normal neighbourly relations with all countries, including Pakistan, and is committed to addressing outstanding issues, if any, bilaterally and peacefully in accordance with the Shimla Agreement and the Lahore declaration.





"However, any meaningful dialogue can be held only in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility and violence. The onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere. Till then, India will continue to take firm and decisive steps to respond to cross-border terrorism," India said.







