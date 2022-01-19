



New Delhi: Conveying India's strong solidarity with UAE after explosions in Abu Dhabi, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that New Delhi will stand with the United Arab Emirates at international forums on the issue of terrorism.





During a telephonic conversation with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the EAM discussed the terror attack on UAE on Monday that killed two Indian nationals, according to a statement issued by Ministry of External Affairs.





As per the statement, the UAE Foreign Minister shared the details of the attack and conveyed the deepest condolences of the UAE Government on the death of two Indians.





He assured that the UAE Government would extend the fullest support to the families of the deceased and country's authorities are in continuous touch with the Indian Embassy in that regard, the MEA said.





On his part, Jaishankar condemned the terror attack in the strongest terms. He emphasised that in this day and age, such an attack on innocent civilians was completely unacceptable and against all civilized norms. EAM appreciated the immediate assistance provided by UAE authorities to the Embassy in responding to this tragic situation.





He also conveyed India's strong solidarity with the UAE in the face of such an attack. Given its principled position against terrorism, India will stand with UAE in international forums on this issue.





The MEA is in contact with the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi regarding the return to India of the mortal remains of the deceased, the statement read adding that the Embassy is coordinating with the families.







