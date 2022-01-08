Antananarivo: Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kesari arrived at the port of Moroni, Comoros on Friday to extend technical assistance to the Comorian Coast Guard.





"Indian Naval Ship Kesari arrives in Moroni Comoros today to extend technical assistance to the Comorian Coast Guard (CCG) in repairing a grounded patrol vessel P002-M' kombozi on request made by the CCG to @indiannavy during the recently concluded Goa Maritime Conclave," tweeted Embassy of India in Antananarivo, MadagascarComoros.





The visit comes as a response to the request made by the Comorian Coast Guard (CCG) to the Indian Navy during the recently conducted Goa Maritime Conclave for providing technical assistance in repairing a grounded patrol vessel of CCG: P002-M' kombozi, said a press release of Embassy of India, Antananarivo.





Earlier, the Chief of Comorian Coast Guard Commander Moudjib Rahmane Adane travelled to India to attend the Goa Maritime Conclave from 7-9 November 2021.





India has always been a reliable responder to the requests made by Comoros. The External Affairs Minister of India Dr S Jaishankar and Foreign Minister of Comoros had a telephonic conversation on 25 April 2020 leading to the deployment of a 14-member Indian Medical Assistant Team to Comoros.





In June 2020, Indian Naval Ship Kesari supplied a consignment of COVID-19 related essential medicines from India and a 14-member Indian Medical Assistance Team arrived on-board INS Kesari to work with the Comorian health authorities in dealing with the COVID-19 situation and dengue fever, added the release.





Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu had also visited Comoros from October 10-12, 2019. Six MoUs were signed during the visit including MoU on Cooperation in the Field of Defence.





In March 2021, Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa delivered 1000 metric tonnes of rice to Comoros as a fulfilment of the grant announcement made during the visit, the release added.





The visit of INS Kesari reflects India's commitment to work together with Comoros, its maritime neighbour and partner in the Indian Ocean Region.





The Foreign Minister of Union of Comoros Dhoihir Dhoulkamal visited India from 3rd-5th February 2021 to participate in the Aero India 2021 and IOR Defence Ministers Conclave at Bengaluru. Recently, 12 diplomats from Comoros participated in the 1st Special Course for diplomats from the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) organized by Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS), Delhi from 20 September-01 October 2021, said the release.





India is committed to further strengthening its development partnership with Comoros that aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of SAGAR that stands for Security And Growth for All in the Indian Ocean Region.







