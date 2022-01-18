



Nowadays, Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to be in high demand in India. The billionaire has been invited by some Indian states to come up with different kinds of units for its electric cars in their respective areas. Till now, two states, namely, Maharashtra and Telangana, have made the offer.





Till now, two states, namely, Maharashtra and Telangana, have made the offer.





On Sunday, Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil asked Musk to set up manufacturing in the state for its products.





In a tweet to Musk, Patil said, "Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help to get you established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in state."





Earlier, Telangana Industry and Commerce Minister K T Rama Rao had also invited the CEO to come up with shop in his state.





Rama Rao said on Twitter, "Hey Elon, I am the Industry and Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India. Will be happy to partner with Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana. Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives and a top-notch business destination in India."





Senior ministers from Punjab and West Bengal have also extended invitations to Musk.





The invites were triggered after the billionaire informed that the carmaker is facing numerous challenges for launching its car in India.





"Still working through a lot of challenges with the government," Musk had said on social microblogging site.





This came as a user had tweeted, "Yo @elonmusk any further update as to when Tesla will launch in India? They’re pretty awesome and deserve to be in every corner of the world!"







