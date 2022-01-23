



India had sent a proposal to Pakistan on October 7 seeking a transit facility to send 50,000 tons of wheat and life-saving medicines to the people of Afghanistan via Pakistani soil





New Delhi: The supply of 50,000 metric tons of Indian wheat for Afghanistan will likely start from early next month with preparations in their final stage, officials indicated on Friday.





Sources told The Wire that India has already signed contracts with Afghan transporters for thousands of trucks to pick up wheat from the India-Pakistan border and transport it through Pakistani territory. The wheat will be then handed over to UN agencies like the World Food Program for distribution in Afghanistan.





However, several complicated logistics still need to be smoothened out, which includes ensuring that a steady supply of wheat reaches the border from the godowns of the Food Corporation of India (FCI). But, these preparations are in the final stages, with the first supply run to start in early February, they said.





The indication of an imminent commencement of the supply came against the backdrop of Pakistan stating that it was still awaiting a response from India on the modalities to start the deliveries.





“We have conveyed to India necessary details of arrangements put in place by Pakistan, and for about three weeks now, are awaiting further response from India on the date of dispatch and other information regarding the first consignment,” said Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad on Friday.





India had sent a proposal to Pakistan on October 7 seeking a transit facility to send 50,000 tonnes of wheat and life-saving medicines to the people of Afghanistan via Pakistani soil. Pakistan on November 24 agreed to allow Afghan trucks to pick up wheat from the Wagah border. Islamabad’s permission was necessary as Pakistan does not allow two-way trade between India and Afghanistan through its territory.





Last month, India reiterated that it had been in touch with Pakistani authorities over the modalities. “It is a complex operation, and I would request you to be patient,” MEA spokesperson told reporters at a media briefing.





The two South Asian countries continue to have a tense relationship, with the lowest point in recent years being the cross-border airstrikes in 2019.





The return of the Taliban in Afghanistan is seen as a triumph for Pakistan, which has supported the insurgent group over the years. The fall of the Afghan republic meant that there was no longer a friendly government in Kabul, which was crucial for India’s security interests.





India also offered the wheat to the Taliban during a meeting on the sidelines of the multilateral Moscow format consultations on October 20. That was the first time that an Indian official delegation had formally met with a senior Taliban leader after the new dispensation took over on August 15.





The Taliban takeover led to the snapping of international banking channels and freezing of overseas financial assets, which has crippled economic activity. This is coupled with the country facing the worst drought in 27 years.





According to the United Nations, Afghanistan now has the highest number of people in emergency food insecurity in the world, with around 24.4 million people in humanitarian need.







