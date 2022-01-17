



Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully flight tested its indigenously developed Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM). During the test, conducted last week, the missile hit the designated target with precision and destroyed it. The MPATGM has a maximum range of 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles).





The defence ministry said that the anti-tank missile was flight-tested in its final “deliverable configuration” and all the test’s mission objectives were met.





“The indigenously developed anti-tank missile is a low weight, fire & forget missile and is launched from a man portable launcher, integrated with thermal sight,” the defence ministry said in a statement.





“The missile has miniaturized infrared imaging seeker and advanced avionics for on-board control and guidance,” it added.





India is on a spree of developing variants of anti-tank missiles which could be fired from land, air, and water.





Last month, the DRDO and Indian Air Force successfully flight-tested the helicopter-launched Stand-Off Anti-Tank missile, which is equipped with a millimetre wave seeker. The state-of-the-art technology offers high precision strikes from a safe distance, which could hit targets at a range up to 10 kilometers (6.21 miles).





India's Stand-Off Anti-Tank (SANT) missile





In March 2021, the defence ministry also signed a deal with state-owned Bharat Dynamics Limited for procuring 4,960 MILAN-2T Anti-Tank Guided Missiles for the military at a cost of Rs 1,188 crore ($160 million).





The missile could hit targets at a range of 1,850 meters (1.14 miles) and can be fired from ground as well as vehicle-based launchers.





India’s Current Arsenal of Anti-Tank Missiles





India already possesses Nag missiles that can be launched from a Nag Missile Carrier (NAMICA), a combat vehicle. The missile has a range of between 4 to 7 km. The third-generation missile can operate day and night and has the capability to destroy all types of tanks.





India also possesses the Helina, the helicopter-based variant of Nag missile that can be mounted on the Dhruv advanced light helicopter. The weapon system conducted all trials last year and is being inducted into the country’s armed forces. It can strike targets up to a range of 7 km.





Imports From Israel





In 2020, India placed a second order for Israel’s Spike anti-tank guided missiles to strengthen its capabilities at the country’s borders. It already ordered 12 Spike launchers and 250 missiles from Israel in 2019, a few months after tensions at the border with neighbouring Pakistan.





With its second order, India will procure an additional 12 Spike launchers and 250 missiles. The fourth-generation missile can attack targets with precision up to a range of 4 km.





It can be installed on light combat vehicles and can be used to attack tanks, armoured vehicles, low flying targets like helicopters, and hardened shelters.







