



New Delhi/London: India's passport power has improved as it ranked 83rd compared to last year's 90th position, according to the Henley Passport Index 2022.





The improvement in India's passport came after Oman and Armenia became the latest additions in its list of visa-free access. As of now, Indian passport holders can travel to 60 destinations worldwide without obtaining prior visa.





It shares the position with with Sao Tome and Principe in Central Africa with a visa-free score of 60.





Meanwhile, the Pakistani passport has been ranked as the fourth worst passport for international travel for third consecutive year.





The Henley Passport Index, which ranks world's passports according to the number of destinations tourists can visit without a prior visa, has placed Pakistan at the 108th position.





Iraq and Afghanistan has been ranked at 110 and 111 position respectively.





At the top of its ranking are Japan and Singapore.





CNN quoted the Henley Passport Index as saying increasing travel barriers that have been introduced over the course of the Covid pandemic have resulted in the widest global mobility gap in the index's 16-year history.





Since 2006, the Henley Passport Index has been monitoring the world's most travel-friendly passports on the basis of data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).







