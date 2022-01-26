



New Delhi: With an aim to carry out terrorist attacks on Republic Day and derail elections in five states, Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has re-activated its Kashmir-Khalistan (K2) desk to bring pro-Khalistan and anti-India supporters in Kashmir at a common platform, said a senior official in Delhi Police.





On Tuesday, the Delhi Police has pasted posters - with names and pictures - of suspected terrorists belonging to the Al-Qaeda terror group and banned terrorist outfits of pro-Khalistan in central Delhi.





A senior official said that the idea behind the K2 desk is to exploit sentiments in Punjab and Kashmir. Intelligence agencies claimed that around 350 terrorists are ready to infiltrate into India. The videos released by pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations are pushing the part of the K2 plan and backed by ISI.





In a recent video released by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of banned Khalistani organization 'Sikhs For Justice' (SFJ), he had shared the screen with a burqa-clad woman in the video. The woman, in her message, urged "Kashmiri Freedom Fighters" to leave the Valley, and reach Delhi on January 26 in order to free Kashmir and Khalistan."





The purported video of SFJ also featured a picture of terrorist Burhan Wani, who was killed in an encounter in Kashmir. Pannu claimed that the burqa-clad woman is a Muzaffarabad- (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) based woman "activist".





The official added that ISI is pushing morphed videos in Punjab and Kashmir to create unrest. They have been keeping a tap on social media and keep warning people to report such videos and do not propagate it.





He added that December 23 blast at the Ludhiana court complex showed it was the handiwork of ISI in support of pro-Khalistan groups.





On Friday, the government banned 35 YouTube channels and multiple social media accounts for spreading 'anti-India' content. The blocked social media accounts of Instagram, YouTube, Facebook had a total of 1.2 crore subscribers and over 130 crore views.





The controversial 'toolkit' during the farmers' protest was also connected to K2, claimed Delhi police.







