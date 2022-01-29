



New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against eight terrorists in the ISIS Kerala module case.





Those named in the charge sheet are identified as Deepthi Marla alias Maryam, Mohammed Waqar Lone alias Wilson Kashmiri, Mizha Siddeeque, Shifa Haris alias Ayesha, Obaid Hamid Matta, Madesh Shankar alias Abdullah, Ammar Abdul Rahiman and Muzamil Hassan Bhat.





NIA had registered the case on March 5 last year pertaining to terrorist activities of Mohammed Ameen alias Abu Yahya, a resident of Kerala, and his associates.





Yahya and his associates, the NIA said, have been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram for propagating the violent Jihadi ideology of ISIS and radicalizing and recruiting new members for the ISIS module.





Earlier, NIA had filed a chargesheet against three accused persons in this case on September 8 last year.





"Investigation has revealed that all the eight accused persons charge-sheeted today are affiliated with banned terrorist organisation ISIS and were involved in radicalising, recruiting, organising terror funds and grooming like-minded gullible Muslim youth through different secured social media platforms to perform Hijrat to ISIS-controlled territory for joining ISIS," said the NIA.







