

Islamabad: Following the overnight gun attack on police in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, the city was put on alert after a warning issued by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad of similar terror incidents, local media reported on Wednesday.

The federal capital was put on alert on Tuesday, according to The News International.

A policeman was shot dead and two others were injured at a checkpoint yesterday. On Monday night, a gun battle took place in which two people were shot dead, before two gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire on a police checkpoint in the vicinity of the Karachi Company police station, as per the publication.

"This was not an incident of dacoity or theft. Terrorists opened fire on them (police officials). This is a signal for us that terror incidents have started taking place in Islamabad," The News International reported quoting the Interior Minister.





The banned Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for an overnight gun attack on police in Islamabad that killed an officer and wounded two others.





Police officials said two gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire on a security checkpoint near one of the city's busy markets late on Monday. They say the ensuing shootout killed both the assailants, Voice of America (VOA) reported.





"The gunfire by terrorists killed a police officer while two others were wounded," said a police statement.





Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemned the gun attack as an act of terrorism, VOA reported.





The Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP) has increased attacks in Pakistan, particularly since early December when a 30-day ceasefire between the outfit and the government expired.





Afghanistan's ruling Taliban had brokered the truce to try to pave the way for substantive peace talks between the two adversaries. But the Pakistani Taliban refused to extend the ceasefire deal, citing a lack of progress in the talks, VOA reported.





It further reported that over the years, the TTP has claimed responsibility for carrying out hundreds of suicide bombings and other attacks in Pakistan that killed thousands of Pakistani civilians and security forces.





"Pakistan says TTP leaders and fighters have taken refuge in neighbouring Afghanistan from where they are organizing cross-border terrorist attacks," VOA reported.





Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday said the gun attack on police in Islamabad the previous night was not a robbery or dacoity gone awry but an act of terrorism, Dawn reported.







