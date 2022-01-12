



Israeli small arms manufacturer Smart Shooter has unveiled an armed drone capable of downing static and flying objects, including other drones.





The SMASH Dragon features target acquisition and algorithm tracking, while its “unique stabilization concept” enables precise in-flight strikes.





The “extremely light-weight” system includes computer vision capabilities and can be mounted on a range of drones and “other aerial platforms” along with small arms such as assault and sniper rifles.





Land, Air, And Sea-Based System





According to The Jerusalem Post, the concept has completed live-fire testing and is at an “advanced stage of development.”





Smart Shooter CEO Michal Mor told the outlet that the technology can be used against land, air, and sea-based targets, explaining that keeping its weight low helped the company achieve endurance and cost targets.





“When it comes to drones, platform weight is a critical factor as it impacts mission endurance and cost, and we are proud to announce that the extremely lightweight SMASH Dragon meets this criterion.”





Heavier Version





Moreover, the company has also unveiled a vehicle-mounted remote-controlled weapon station, SMASH Hopper, capable of hitting moving land-based and aerial targets, day or night, from a distance of over 300 meters (984 feet).





The 15-kg (33-lb) version features a safe trigger mechanism, automatic scanning, and target detection. It can be deployed on armoured trucks as well as on flying platforms.





Rifle-Mounted System





Smart Shooter’s SMASH solution

The US Marine Corps and Indian Navy have ordered an unspecified number of SMASH-2000 Plus rifle-mounted counter-drone units for evaluation. The Indian order came late last year while the Marines ordered the system in October.



According to the company, the US Navy has also signed an agreement to evaluate the system for their vessels.





Weighing just over a kilogram, the SMASH-2000 is powered by a rechargeable lithium battery that lasts for up to 72 hours or 3,600 shots. It can strike ground targets, both static and dynamic, at up to 300 meters (985 feet), hitting a flying drone at 200 meters (656 feet).







