



Twin encounters conducted in Jammu and Kashmir led to the neutralizing of five terrorists, including JeM commander Zahid Wani.





After continuous and relentless operations conducted over the last 12 hours, a total of five Pakistan terrorists of the active militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir, announced the J&K Police.





According to IGP Kashmir Vijay Sharma, the five terrorists killed in the encounters included top JeM commander Zahid Wani. The dual encounters were conducted in Pulwama’s Naira region and Budgam over the last 12 hours, according to Sharma.





The Kashmir Police took to Twitter to announce the same, terming the dual encounters a big success. The tweet by Kashmir police stated the details of the twin encounters which took place in Naira and Budgam over the last 12 hours.





The tweet reads, “05 terrorists of Pakistan sponsored proscribed terror outfits LeT & JeM killed in dual encounters in last 12 hours. JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani & a Pakistani terrorist were among the killed. Big success for us: IGP Kashmir.”





According to the Kashmir Police, four out of the total five terrorists, including JeM commander Zahid Wani, were killed in the Pulwama encounter by the security forces, while one terrorist was neutralized in the Budgam encounter.





The search for one more Pakistani terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir is still on, as per the reports. IGP Kashmir further added, “One local terrorist affiliated to LeT was killed in Budgam. An AK 56 rifle has also been recovered in the operation.”





Kashmir Zone Police had earlier said, “An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Charar-i-Sharief area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said local police. Encounter has started at Charar-i-Sharief area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job.”





The Jammu and Kashmir Police have conducted a total of 11 encounters in the month of January alone, with security forces killed as many as 21 terrorists, including 8 foreigners. The security forces have also arrested 9 active terrorists alive and 17 associates.







