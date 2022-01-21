



Amid indications that the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir may be held after completion of the delimitation, Kashmir centric political parties are trying to regain their footing in Muslim dominated areas of Jammu division. In many parts of Jammu where National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in particular had a stronghold, BJP made inroads during the 2014 Assembly elections and the subsequent General Elections, including Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri and Poonch.





It was for the first time that BJP won 25 seats just three short of PDP (28), NC won 15 and Congress 12 seats in the 2014 Assembly elections.





Political activity in J&K has picked up for the first time after abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019. The Kashmir-based parties have been trying to leave no stone unturned to woo the Muslim population in Jammu region for which their respective leaders have been extensively touring these areas and claimed that Muslims were being marginalised by the Centre.





The NC, PDP and newly formed Apni Party led by former PDP minister Altaf Bukhari have been trying to consolidate their position in the Muslim dominated areas which they identify as Chenab Valley and Pir-Panjal. Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone has confined his party’s expansion programme in the Valley so far. The draft report of the Delimitation Commission has recommended six additional seats for Jammu division and one for Kashmir has upset the Kashmiri leadership. The number of seats will increase the existing 37 to 43 in Jammu when the report gets implemented.





PDP has been targeting youth in Rajouri, Poonch, Doda and Kishtwar by demanding restoration of special status of J&K along with focusing on increasing unemployment in the UT. PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, asked people to stand up against BJP’s “communal politics”.





Interestingly, PDP and NC have addressed only a few party meetings and conventions in the Valley. Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was in Jammu division holding meetings in different districts for nearly a week in December. On the contrary, Congress has been rocked by factionalism.





